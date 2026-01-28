XRP (XRP) Market Cap Achieves $117.37 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. XRP has a total market capitalization of $117.37 billion and approximately $2.45 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00002142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XRP has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,166.37 or 0.99030528 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88,748.55 or 0.99468544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,985,724,371 coins and its circulating supply is 60,853,233,336 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XRP

According to CryptoCompare, “XRP is the native digital asset of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), an open-source blockchain launched in June 2012 by David Schwartz, Jed McCaleb and Arthur Britto. Its total supply was capped at 100 billion XRP at genesis, with 80 billion allocated to Ripple Labs and 20 billion to founders. Ripple placed 55 billion XRP into monthly time-release escrows; unused tokens automatically return to escrow. XRP underpins XRPL’s decentralized exchange, serves as a bridge asset between low-liquidity pairs, and powers on-demand liquidity in Ripple Payments corridors outside the US. Governance is decentralized, requiring ?80 % validator approval for amendments over two weeks. In June 2025, an EVM-compatible sidechain launched, enabling Solidity dApps and gas fees in XRP via Axelar. XRP is volatile, with quarterly realized volatility of 100–130 % in Q1 2025; users should weigh price fluctuations alongside its utility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

