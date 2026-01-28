BlazeStake Staked SOL One Day Volume Reaches $296.33 Thousand (BSOL)

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a market cap of $138.50 million and approximately $296.33 thousand worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can currently be bought for about $162.28 or 0.00180234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89,166.37 or 0.99030528 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,748.55 or 0.99468544 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlazeStake Staked SOL Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 853,479 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official website is stake.solblaze.org. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org.

Buying and Selling BlazeStake Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 853,479.24453042. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 161.86488934 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $250,700.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlazeStake Staked SOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlazeStake Staked SOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlazeStake Staked SOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

