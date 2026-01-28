ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,958 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 128,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.10, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc is a cloud-based software company specializing in business-to-business (B2B) intelligence and go-to-market solutions. Its platform aggregates firmographic, demographic, technographic and intent data to help sales, marketing and recruiting professionals identify, engage and close on high-value prospects. Subscribers gain access to a proprietary database of company and contact information, enabling targeted outreach and data enrichment across various workflows.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, ZoomInfo has expanded its capabilities through both internal development and strategic acquisitions.

