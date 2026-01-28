Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 979,722 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Q2 were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Q2 by 592.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Q2 by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In related news, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 8,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $630,627.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 269,128 shares in the company, valued at $19,829,351.04. This trade represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Himagiri K. Mukkamala sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $222,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,669.28. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,883 shares of company stock worth $1,547,778. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.57.

Q2 Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.32). Q2 had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $201.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

