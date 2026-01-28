Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 18,573 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 899,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for about 7.7% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $270,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,408,828,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,989,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,069 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 4,253.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,991,000 after acquiring an additional 778,129 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,113,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,956,000 after purchasing an additional 724,559 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total transaction of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $297.31 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $332.79. The firm has a market cap of $313.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.01 and a 200-day moving average of $293.35.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.