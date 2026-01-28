21,000 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,963,000 after buying an additional 121,183 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,997,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.6% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,411,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,028,000 after acquiring an additional 672,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,352,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,709,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $1,605,629.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,620,096.85. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $637,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,862.82. This trade represents a 12.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $95.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.68 and a fifty-two week high of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

