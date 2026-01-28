Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 94,500 Lyft, Inc. $LYFT

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,652 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 3.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 46.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $25.54.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John David Risher acquired 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $99,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,802,296 shares in the company, valued at $233,685,460.80. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 96,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $2,160,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 874,369 shares in the company, valued at $19,498,428.70. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 187,443 shares of company stock worth $4,178,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Arete Research set a $20.00 price objective on Lyft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson set a $22.00 target price on Lyft in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Mkm set a $25.00 target price on Lyft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

Lyft, Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) operates a peer-to-peer ridesharing platform that connects passengers with drivers through a mobile application. Since its founding in 2012, the company has expanded beyond traditional ride-hailing to include bike and electric scooter rentals, while also offering rental cars and public transit options in select markets. Lyft’s platform uses GPS mapping and dynamic pricing algorithms to optimize driver-passenger matches and route efficiency.

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Lyft primarily serves urban and suburban markets across the United States and Canada.

