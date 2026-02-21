Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,939,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,297 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,158,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Supreme Court tariff ruling lifts e?commerce peers and helps Amazon by removing a policy headwind to cross?border goods and pricing, supporting retail sales momentum. Amazon, Etsy, other e-commerce stocks pop after Supreme Court rules against Trump’s tariffs
- Positive Sentiment: Large cloud demand signal — analysis that Anthropic and other AI firms will pay tens of billions to cloud partners through 2029 boosts the AWS revenue outlook and supports upside for AMZN’s higher?margin AWS segment. Anthropic to pay cloud partners $80B
- Positive Sentiment: Retail distribution wins — brands like Bath & Body Works launching official Amazon storefronts underscore continued marketplace monetization and third?party logistics/fulfillment traction. Bath & Body Works launches on Amazon / related marketplace integrations
- Neutral Sentiment: Notable institutional flows are mixed — some prominent investors (Klarman, Pershing Square, others) have added positions while others trimmed; these large moves create headline volatility but are not a clear directional signal. Pershing Square boosts Amazon stake
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider disclosure — CEO Douglas Herrington sold a small block of shares; disclosure matters for transparency but the size is immaterial to overall insider ownership. SEC Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: AWS reliability concerns — multiple reports (FT/Reuters/Guardian) say at least two outages last year were linked to Amazon’s internal AI tools (Kiro), raising questions about operational risk as Amazon scales autonomous tooling. Amazon’s cloud unit hit by at least two outages involving AI tools, FT says
- Negative Sentiment: CapEx and valuation pressure — analyst notes and price?target cuts are tied to Amazon’s planned ~$200B CapEx push for AI/data centers in 2026; the spending plan supports long?term AWS growth but depresses near?term free cash flow and multiples. Price targets cut as $200B CapEx plan weighs on sentiment
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk — Washington Supreme Court ruled families can sue Amazon over sodium nitrite sales, creating litigation exposure and headline risk that can hit sentiment. Amazon can be sued over suicides linked to sodium nitrite, court rules
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Arete Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of AMZN opened at $210.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.22 and a 200-day moving average of $228.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
