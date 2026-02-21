Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Increased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,939,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,297 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.2% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. National Pension Service’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,158,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares in the company, valued at $101,587,062.33. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,052 in the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Arete Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $210.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.22 and a 200-day moving average of $228.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.