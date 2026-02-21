Notis McConarty Edward Sells 9,000 Shares of Nestle SA $NSRGY

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its position in shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Nestle were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Nestle by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nestle by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestle by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSRGY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nestle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nestle in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Nestle Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $104.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Nestle SA has a 52 week low of $86.98 and a 52 week high of $109.31.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA is a Swiss multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland. Founded in 1866 by Henri Nestlé, the company has grown into a global consumer goods firm and its American depositary receipts trade in the United States under the OTCMKTS ticker NSRGY. Nestlé operates across a broad range of food and beverage categories and is widely recognized for its portfolio of consumer-facing brands and products.

The company’s main business activities include the manufacture, marketing and distribution of products in categories such as coffee and other beverages, bottled water, dairy and infant nutrition, prepared meals and culinary products, confectionery, and pet care.

