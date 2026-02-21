Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation comprises 2.6% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 48.7% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $398.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $375.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $215.00 and a one year high of $438.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 1,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.03, for a total transaction of $557,615.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,763.42. The trade was a 23.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.07, for a total value of $410,111.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,863.47. This trade represents a 14.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,259,637 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $439.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $329.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.22.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Rockwell’s FY2027 EPS view to $13.36 (from $12.71) and nudged FY2026 to $11.81, signaling stronger longer?term earnings expectations that can support valuation expansion and justify the stock’s premium multiple.

Zacks Research raised Rockwell’s FY2027 EPS view to $13.36 (from $12.71) and nudged FY2026 to $11.81, signaling stronger longer?term earnings expectations that can support valuation expansion and justify the stock’s premium multiple. Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased several quarterly estimates for 2026–2027 (notably Q2 2026 to $2.83 and multiple Q2–Q4 2027 quarterly estimates), reinforcing a view of improving cadence into FY2027 and reducing near?term forecast dispersion.

Zacks increased several quarterly estimates for 2026–2027 (notably Q2 2026 to $2.83 and multiple Q2–Q4 2027 quarterly estimates), reinforcing a view of improving cadence into FY2027 and reducing near?term forecast dispersion. Positive Sentiment: Customer win / product validation — Rockwell announced DLG Group’s deployment of its Computerized Maintenance Management System, citing a targeted ~10% reduction in downtime; tangible customer deployments like this support recurring software/services revenue and cross?sell potential. Rockwell Automation Announces DLG Group’s Computerized Maintenance Management System Deployment to Drive 10% Downtime Reduction

Customer win / product validation — Rockwell announced DLG Group’s deployment of its Computerized Maintenance Management System, citing a targeted ~10% reduction in downtime; tangible customer deployments like this support recurring software/services revenue and cross?sell potential. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks retains a “Hold” rating on ROK — while estimates were moved around, the unchanged rating suggests analysts see upside balanced by valuation and execution risks in the near term.

Zacks retains a “Hold” rating on ROK — while estimates were moved around, the unchanged rating suggests analysts see upside balanced by valuation and execution risks in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary on valuation: a recent Yahoo Finance piece reviews whether ROK’s multi?year gains leave less upside, useful for sentiment but not new company data. Is It Too Late To Consider Rockwell Automation (ROK) After Strong Multi?Year Gains?

Investor commentary on valuation: a recent Yahoo Finance piece reviews whether ROK’s multi?year gains leave less upside, useful for sentiment but not new company data. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed Q4 2026 EPS materially (from $3.46 to $3.23) — a meaningful near?term downgrade that could pressure next quarter sentiment and short?term investor expectations.

Zacks trimmed Q4 2026 EPS materially (from $3.46 to $3.23) — a meaningful near?term downgrade that could pressure next quarter sentiment and short?term investor expectations. Negative Sentiment: Smaller cuts to Q1 2027 and Q3 2026 estimates indicate mixed near?term momentum — while FY outlook was lifted, quarter?to?quarter revisions are uneven and introduce some execution risk for upcoming reports.

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

