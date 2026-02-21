Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.3214.

Several brokerages have commented on HIMS. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $16.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health News Roundup

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.2%

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hims & Hers Health declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,021 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $367,870.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 169,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,238,497.40. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $275,092.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,659.78. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,963 shares of company stock worth $2,944,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 23.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 418,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 78,543 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 15.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 265.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 154.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.