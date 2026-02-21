3,953 Shares in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Acquired by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $348.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,112,482 shares of company stock worth $119,145,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Strategic cloud partnerships expanding addressable market — Google announced a deal with Sea Ltd to build AI tools for e?commerce and gaming, which supports Google Cloud revenue growth in Southeast Asia and demonstrates enterprise demand for its AI stack. Read More.

Alphabet Stock Up 4.0%

Alphabet stock opened at $314.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $349.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

