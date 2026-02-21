Milestone Resources Group Ltd Buys 60,074 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,522,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 60,074 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 16.8% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $334,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,587,062.33. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,052. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $210.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

