Relevant Gold (CVE:RGC) Stock Price Up 17.9% – Still a Buy?

Relevant Gold Corp. (CVE:RGC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50. 111,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 58,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$57.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Relevant Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metal properties in the United States. The company holds interest in the Golden Buffalo project that contains 459 unpatented claims covering an area of 3,725 hectares located in west-central Wyoming; and the Lewiston project covering an area of 5,621 hectares located in the west-central Wyoming. It also holds interest in the Shield-Carissa project that comprises of 204 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,800 acres located in the South pass mining district; the Bradley Peak project located in the Seminoe Mountains in central Wyoming; and the Windy Flats project located in the South pass mining district.

