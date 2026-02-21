Monaco Asset Management SAM Invests $475,000 in The Chemours Company $CC

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 271,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 34.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemours by 3.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Chemours by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chemours from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Chemours from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Chemours from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of CC stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 6.41%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.11%.

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours’ principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

