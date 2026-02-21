Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Cut by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,506 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,990 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $129,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
AMZN stock opened at $210.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37.
Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Supreme Court tariff ruling lifts e?commerce peers and helps Amazon by removing a policy headwind to cross?border goods and pricing, supporting retail sales momentum. Amazon, Etsy, other e-commerce stocks pop after Supreme Court rules against Trump’s tariffs
- Positive Sentiment: Large cloud demand signal — analysis that Anthropic and other AI firms will pay tens of billions to cloud partners through 2029 boosts the AWS revenue outlook and supports upside for AMZN’s higher?margin AWS segment. Anthropic to pay cloud partners $80B
- Positive Sentiment: Retail distribution wins — brands like Bath & Body Works launching official Amazon storefronts underscore continued marketplace monetization and third?party logistics/fulfillment traction. Bath & Body Works launches on Amazon / related marketplace integrations
- Neutral Sentiment: Notable institutional flows are mixed — some prominent investors (Klarman, Pershing Square, others) have added positions while others trimmed; these large moves create headline volatility but are not a clear directional signal. Pershing Square boosts Amazon stake
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider disclosure — CEO Douglas Herrington sold a small block of shares; disclosure matters for transparency but the size is immaterial to overall insider ownership. SEC Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: AWS reliability concerns — multiple reports (FT/Reuters/Guardian) say at least two outages last year were linked to Amazon’s internal AI tools (Kiro), raising questions about operational risk as Amazon scales autonomous tooling. Amazon’s cloud unit hit by at least two outages involving AI tools, FT says
- Negative Sentiment: CapEx and valuation pressure — analyst notes and price?target cuts are tied to Amazon’s planned ~$200B CapEx push for AI/data centers in 2026; the spending plan supports long?term AWS growth but depresses near?term free cash flow and multiples. Price targets cut as $200B CapEx plan weighs on sentiment
- Negative Sentiment: Legal risk — Washington Supreme Court ruled families can sue Amazon over sodium nitrite sales, creating litigation exposure and headline risk that can hit sentiment. Amazon can be sued over suicides linked to sodium nitrite, court rules
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,587,062.33. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,052. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
