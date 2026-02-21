Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Boosted by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.5% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $210.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 512,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,587,062.33. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,052. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

