Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases 69,700 Shares of Macro Bank Inc. $BMA

Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its position in shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 536.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.13% of Macro Bank worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Macro Bank by 66.2% during the third quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 461,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after acquiring an additional 183,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Macro Bank by 42.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Macro Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Macro Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,643,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Macro Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,000.

BMA stock opened at $92.20 on Friday. Macro Bank Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $106.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.02.

Macro Bank ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The bank reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.57 million. Macro Bank had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macro Bank Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3822 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Macro Bank’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.69%.

BMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Macro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Macro Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Itau BBA Securities raised Macro Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC downgraded Macro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Macro Bank Company Profile

Macro Bank (NYSE: BMA) is the American depositary receipt program of Banco Macro SA, one of the largest privately owned banks in Argentina. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, the institution delivers a comprehensive suite of banking solutions to retail, corporate and agricultural customers across the country. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Macro Bank aims to serve diverse client segments with tailored financial products and services.

The bank’s offerings span traditional deposit accounts—including checking, savings and term deposits—alongside payment and transaction services.

