Monaco Asset Management SAM Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA $BG

Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Glencore plc acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the third quarter worth approximately $2,665,496,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,792,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,364,367,000 after purchasing an additional 125,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,683,000 after buying an additional 80,082 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Bunge Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,135,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,467,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BG. Weiss Ratings upgraded Bunge Global from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bunge Global from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $121.98 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $124.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average is $94.20.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.Bunge Global’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company’s core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

