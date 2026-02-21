Monaco Asset Management SAM Purchases New Holdings in Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR $CSAN

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000. Cosan comprises 0.3% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.21% of Cosan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in Cosan by 280.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 418,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 308,340 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cosan during the second quarter worth $480,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cosan in the second quarter worth $3,049,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cosan in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cosan in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cosan from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cosan in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cosan currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. Cosan S.A. Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

Cosan Limited (NYSE: CSAN) is a Brazilian diversified energy and logistics group focused on agribusiness, fuels, and infrastructure. Its core activities include the cultivation of sugarcane, production of ethanol and sugar, generation of bioelectricity from bagasse, and distribution of fuels under the Raízen joint venture with Shell. Through its subsidiary Moove, Cosan is a leading global producer of base oils and lubricants, while Comgás serves as one of Brazil’s largest natural gas distributors.

Founded in 1936 in the state of São Paulo, Cosan has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

