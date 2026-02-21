Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Teradata worth $7,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teradata by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,914,000 after buying an additional 2,491,938 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2,172.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,875 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Teradata in the second quarter worth approximately $11,309,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 844.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 425,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 380,271 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradata by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,249,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,877,000 after purchasing an additional 378,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDC opened at $30.87 on Friday. Teradata Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.49 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 81.80%. Teradata’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,497,577.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,354,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,899,896.04. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

