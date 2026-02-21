Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys 180,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 755,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health comprises about 0.4% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.43% of Teladoc Health worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 8,192.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 28.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TDOC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Evercore lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.12.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,897 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $29,188.53. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,540.75. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $42,842.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 80,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,682.68. The trade was a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 33,288 shares of company stock valued at $251,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

