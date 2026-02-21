Monaco Asset Management SAM Makes New Investment in Vale S.A. $VALE

Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,425,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,476,000. Vale makes up approximately 0.9% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vale Announces Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.42). Vale had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vale from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Vale Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

