Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires 66,200 Shares of Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Ringcentral worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 98.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Ringcentral by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ringcentral by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Ringcentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Ringcentral in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kira Makagon sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $189,783.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 336,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,653.64. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 27,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $747,858.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,803.20. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,632. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ringcentral from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $32.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ringcentral from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and stronger guidance — RNG reported $1.18 EPS and $644.0M revenue, topping estimates, with subscription sales and margins improving; management raised FY?2026 EPS and Q1 EPS guidance well above Street expectations, underpinning the move higher. MarketBeat Q4 release

Q4 beat and stronger guidance — RNG reported $1.18 EPS and $644.0M revenue, topping estimates, with subscription sales and margins improving; management raised FY?2026 EPS and Q1 EPS guidance well above Street expectations, underpinning the move higher. Positive Sentiment: AI momentum cited as driver — Management and coverage note that RingCentral’s AI features are lifting bookings and revenue trends, helping convince investors that the company can sustain growth vs. other software names. CNBC AI / rally article

AI momentum cited as driver — Management and coverage note that RingCentral’s AI features are lifting bookings and revenue trends, helping convince investors that the company can sustain growth vs. other software names. Positive Sentiment: Earnings coverage and analyst commentary reinforce the beat — Multiple outlets and earnings notes highlight improved subscription trends and margin expansion, supporting investor confidence in the company’s execution. Zacks Q4 coverage

Earnings coverage and analyst commentary reinforce the beat — Multiple outlets and earnings notes highlight improved subscription trends and margin expansion, supporting investor confidence in the company’s execution. Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying — Options flow showed a large spike in call purchases, signaling speculative or institutional bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves. Options activity note

Unusual call buying — Options flow showed a large spike in call purchases, signaling speculative or institutional bullish positioning that can amplify intraday moves. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst target updates mixed — Rosenblatt raised its price target and maintained a buy rating, a supportive signal, though some targets and commentary vary across brokers. Benzinga note

Analyst target updates mixed — Rosenblatt raised its price target and maintained a buy rating, a supportive signal, though some targets and commentary vary across brokers. Neutral Sentiment: Small quarterly dividend declared — RingCentral announced a $0.075 per?share dividend (ex?dividend March 9), a modest yield that is unlikely to be a major stock mover. Dividend announcement

Small quarterly dividend declared — RingCentral announced a $0.075 per?share dividend (ex?dividend March 9), a modest yield that is unlikely to be a major stock mover. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and risk attention — Coverage of RNG joining S&P indices also flags valuation and other risks, which could cap upside if investors focus on stretched multiples and execution risks. Yahoo S&P indices article

Valuation and risk attention — Coverage of RNG joining S&P indices also flags valuation and other risks, which could cap upside if investors focus on stretched multiples and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics still mixed — Reports note a very low net margin and negative return on equity, which may keep longer?term skeptics cautious despite the quarter’s beat. Earnings call transcript

Ringcentral Price Performance

RNG opened at $39.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $40.64.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company had revenue of $644.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ringcentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Ringcentral Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

Ringcentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

