Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 3,228 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 107.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $411.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.48. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $459.84. The firm has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.35.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.91, for a total value of $204,682.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,568.91. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,560.68. The trade was a 86.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,955 shares of company stock valued at $29,925,749. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

