GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,961,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth $2,748,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insmed by 374.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 35,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period.
Insmed News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Management set BRINSUPRI 2026 revenue guidance of at least $1 billion and reiterated ARIKAYCE 2026 guidance of $450–$470 million; company highlighted progressing Phase 3/2b readouts and ended 2025 with about $1.4 billion in cash — this raises upside expectations for drug sales and reinforces near-term funding for the pipeline. Insmed Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage activity and analyst views turned constructive (Roth/MKM initiation/coverage and bullish price-target revisions), which can amplify buying interest and support higher price targets. Insmed (INSM) Poised for 2026 Upside With Potential $1.3B Arikayce Sales Boost, Roth/MKM Initiates Buy
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction to the BRINSUPRI guidance and 2026 sales outlook has been favorable — several outlets note a notable intraday jump as investors price in stronger drug revenue cadence. Insmed Lags on Q4 Earnings, Stock Gains on 2026 Brinsupri Sales View
- Neutral Sentiment: Options-market activity has picked up around INSM — increased options volume and positioning can magnify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Traders should watch open interest and skew for near-term volatility signals. A Closer Look at Insmed’s Options Market Dynamics
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call slides and full Q4 transcript are available for investors who want granular detail on cost drivers, commercialization cadence, and trial timelines; reviewing management commentary can help validate the sustainability of the $1B BRINSUPRI guide. Insmed Incorporated 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent short-interest reporting appears anomalous (data show zero shares), so don’t read too much into the published short-interest statistic until filings/data providers correct it. (Watch confirmed regulatory filings for accurate short interest.)
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed expectations (reported loss wider than consensus) and the company showed negative margins and rising expenses — this underscores execution and cost pressures that could temper profitability even as revenue grows rapidly. Insmed (INSM) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Despite strong top-line growth (year-over-year revenue up >150%), profitability remains negative and the company noted higher operating expenses tied to commercialization and pipeline advancement — investors should weigh growth vs. margin trajectory. Insmed earnings missed by $0.37, revenue topped estimates
Insider Activity
Insmed Stock Up 2.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $164.91 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.11.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 166.94%. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Bank of America set a $203.00 price target on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 target price on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $166.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $234.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Insmed
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.
The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.