GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Insmed were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,961,000. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter worth $2,748,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insmed by 374.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 35,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period.

Insmed News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Insmed this week:

Insider Activity

Insmed Stock Up 2.4%

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.17, for a total value of $123,530.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,680,517.70. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $116,942.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 79,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,469,365.72. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 173,253 shares of company stock worth $29,629,842 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $164.91 on Friday. Insmed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $212.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.11.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative net margin of 210.54% and a negative return on equity of 166.94%. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Bank of America set a $203.00 price target on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $269.00 target price on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Insmed from $223.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $166.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $234.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Insmed

About Insmed

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

