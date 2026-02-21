Brokerages Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Target Price at $126.09

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.8182.

Several research firms have recently commented on DTM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,757,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the second quarter worth about $143,743,000. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 192.4% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,000,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,128,000 after buying an additional 658,400 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,347,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 117.7% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 554,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,642,000 after acquiring an additional 299,609 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $136.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 35.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 82.83%.

DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

