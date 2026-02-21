Brokerages Set DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Target Price at $126.09

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.8182.
Several research firms have recently commented on DTM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DT Midstream
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DT Midstream Price Performance
DT Midstream stock opened at $135.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $136.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.
DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 35.48%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
DT Midstream Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 82.83%.
Trending Headlines about DT Midstream
Here are the key news stories impacting DT Midstream this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record 2025 Adjusted EBITDA and quarterly cash-generation strength — DT Midstream reported full?year Adjusted EBITDA of $1.138B (up 17% y/y) and Q4 Adjusted EBITDA of $293M, supporting valuation and yield stability. DT Midstream Reports Record 2025 Results; Raises Dividend and Increases Project Backlog by 50%
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased — Board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.88 (7% hike), boosting income appeal for yield-focused investors and signaling confidence in cash flow. DT Midstream Inc (DTM) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: Backlog and project FIDs — Management increased the five?year organic project backlog to ~$3.4B (up ~50%), with ~75% pipeline projects, and approved final investment decisions on two major pipeline expansions (including Viking expansion), supporting medium?term growth. DT Midstream outlines $3.4B five-year organic project backlog as pipeline demand accelerates
- Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance focused on Adjusted EBITDA — Company gave 2026 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.155–$1.225B (and early 2027 outlook), which implies modest growth vs. 2025 and frames investor expectations around cash?flow rather than GAAP earnings. Slides and presentation materials were posted. DT Midstream, Inc. 2025 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Presentation
- Negative Sentiment: Minor earnings and revenue miss — Q4 EPS was $1.08 vs. consensus $1.11 and revenue $317M vs. $320M est.; while management emphasizes EBITDA/DCF, the GAAP miss can weigh on short?term sentiment. DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance lacks GAAP reconciliation — Management did not provide a GAAP reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA guidance, a transparency point some investors flag when comparing to net income forecasts. DT Midstream Reports Record 2025 Results; Raises Dividend and Increases Project Backlog by 50%
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed institutional positioning and analyst target dispersion — Recent filings show notable institutional selling and varying analyst targets (median ~$128.5), which could add volatility given the stock is trading above some targets. DT Midstream, Inc. Reports 17% Increase in Full Year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA…
DT Midstream Company Profile
DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.
The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DT Midstream
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
- New gold price target
Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.