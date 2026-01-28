Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 35,915 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,915 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Sherman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sherman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

CMF stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.88. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $57.93.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies. The Index is a subset of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index and is consists of municipal bonds issued in the State of California.

