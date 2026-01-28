Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Newegg Commerce, Inc. $NEGG

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 10,675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,281,000. 0.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Newegg Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ:NEGG opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $137.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.37.

Newegg Commerce, Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) is a leading online retailer and marketplace specializing in technology products, consumer electronics and computer hardware. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in City of Industry, California, the company operates the flagship Newegg.com platform, which offers an extensive selection of desktops, laptops, components, peripherals, software and related accessories. Newegg’s business model combines direct retail sales with a third-party marketplace, enabling both established brands and independent sellers to reach a technology-focused audience.

In addition to its core e-commerce offerings, Newegg provides a range of value-added services, including logistics support, warehousing and fulfillment solutions designed to streamline order processing for marketplace partners.

