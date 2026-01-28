Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,990,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,214,000 after buying an additional 317,618 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 811,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,973,000 after acquiring an additional 278,715 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 237,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,083,000 after acquiring an additional 156,666 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 57.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 115,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,046,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,912,000 after purchasing an additional 81,132 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CHH. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $107.85.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $104.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.04 and a fifty-two week high of $157.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.70.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 9,081.29% and a net margin of 23.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company’s core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

Featured Articles

