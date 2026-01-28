Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Raises Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 4.7% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $166,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,831,000 after acquiring an additional 440,607 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,956,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,929,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,393,611 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,445,000 after purchasing an additional 79,654 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Stryker by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,596,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,214,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $1,882,173,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,200.72. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares in the company, valued at $954,600,714.24. This represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $354.66 on Wednesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.17. The company has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.07%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Stryker from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $390.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.95.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

