Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Position Lifted by Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Partners raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 10,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 25,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.2%

VWO stock opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.50.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.