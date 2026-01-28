Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 91.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.4%.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.95. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 50.60, a quick ratio of 50.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 15,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

