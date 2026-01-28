Teradyne, Inc. (TER) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on March 13th

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Teradyne has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $238.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.76. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $240.03.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

