Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 16th

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th.

Scholastic has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years.

Scholastic Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.23 million, a P/E ratio of -170.25 and a beta of 1.17. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Scholastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 819.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Scholastic by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Scholastic by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ: SCHL) is a global company dedicated to children’s publishing, education technology and distribution services. The company’s core business encompasses three primary segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Technology, and International operations. Through its publishing arm, Scholastic produces and distributes a wide range of children’s books, novels, nonfiction titles and classroom magazines under well-known imprints such as Scholastic Press, Graphix and Chicken House.

