Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $24.78 Million Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 671,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,782,000. Capital Group Core Equity ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1,624.4% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,107,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,435 shares during the period. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 127,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,482 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 147,649 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1055 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

