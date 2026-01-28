Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st.

Regal Rexnord has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Regal Rexnord has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Regal Rexnord to earn $11.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $154.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.79. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $165.40.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.05). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) is a global industrial manufacturer specializing in electric motors, power generation equipment and automated motion control systems. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad portfolio of products that includes energy-efficient electric motors, variable frequency drives, gearboxes, couplings, bearings and power transmission components. These offerings support critical applications in industries such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, data centers, water treatment, food and beverage processing, mining, oil and gas, and material handling.

The company’s operations are organized into multiple business segments that address distinct customer needs.

