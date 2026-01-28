Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1,038.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 45,810.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,185,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165,663 shares in the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,413,000 after buying an additional 1,066,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,386,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,256,000 after buying an additional 851,110 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,228,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,790,000 after buying an additional 607,436 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 142.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 722,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,894,000 after buying an additional 424,342 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $489.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $505.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $487.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.55. The company has a market capitalization of $204.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.