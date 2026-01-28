52,338 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY Bought by Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 52,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SDVY opened at $40.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
