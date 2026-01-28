Little House Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 25,924 Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Little House Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 408.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 129,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 103,820 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 140.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,884,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 55.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 444,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 159,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

Stag Industrial Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.06. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.61 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 29.24%.The company had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.62%.

Insider Transactions at Stag Industrial

In other news, EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $509,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,102.50. The trade was a 58.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

