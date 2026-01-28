Little House Capital LLC Lowers Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% during the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.21.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.38, for a total value of $8,448,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,090,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,340,294.16. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,048 shares of company stock worth $34,509,857. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $476.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.82. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 113.70 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $298.00 and a 1 year high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

