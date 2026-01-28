Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and traded as high as $10.73. Evertz Technologies shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 1,650 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on EVTZF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Evertz Technologies is a Canadian-based technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of hardware and software solutions for the media and entertainment industry. Headquartered in Burlington, Ontario, the company develops end-to-end systems for video production, signal processing, content distribution and network management. Evertz serves a diverse range of customers including broadcasters, cable and satellite operators, streaming services and live event producers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses video routers, encoders and decoders, multiviewers, telemetry and monitoring systems, as well as software-defined infrastructure for IP-based media workflows.

