Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Corero Network Security plc (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.43 and traded as high as GBX 12.87. Corero Network Security shares last traded at GBX 12.50, with a volume of 34,634 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 19 price objective on shares of Corero Network Security in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.23 million, a P/E ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.15.

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero’s award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting. Corero’s industry leading SmartWall and SecureWatch technology provides scalable protection capabilities against external DDoS attackers and internal DDoS botnets in the most complex edge and subscriber environments, while enabling a more cost-effective economic model than previously available.

