Seplat Energy (LON:SEPL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.80 and traded as high as GBX 341. Seplat Energy shares last traded at GBX 331.50, with a volume of 52,178 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 price target on shares of Seplat Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 437.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 276.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 271.56. The company has a market capitalization of £2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Seplat Energy is Nigeria’s leading indigenous, independent oil and gas producer, producing oil and gas production volumes of 48,152 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 9M 2023, including 117 MMscfd (20,083 boepd) of processed natural gas for domestic power generation in 9M 2023.

Seplat Energy is focused on powering Nigeria’s energy transition. Our goal is to help meet the energy needs of Nigeria’s rapidly growing population by providing accessible, reliable and sustainable energy, at the same time increasing shareholder value.

