iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and traded as high as $63.98. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF shares last traded at $63.70, with a volume of 1,037,015 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market cap of $318.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76.

Get iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 522.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 14,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Components primarily include consumer staples, financial and industrials companies. The Fund invests in a particular segment of the securities markets and seeks to track the performance of a securities index that generally is not representative of the market as a whole.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.