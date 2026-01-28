Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0019. Graystone shares last traded at $0.0018, with a volume of 157,699 shares changing hands.

Graystone Stock Performance

Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Company, Inc, a financial services company, provides mortgage services and investment solutions. It offers home purchase, home refinance, and commercial lending solutions. The company is based in Plantation, Florida.

