GitLab Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 38,476 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 217% compared to the average daily volume of 12,128 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on GitLab from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research lowered GitLab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.62.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of GitLab
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the third quarter worth $2,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,132,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after acquiring an additional 522,075 shares during the period. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,858,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,151 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 88,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 78,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $6,406,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GitLab Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $22.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.20 and a beta of 0.79. GitLab has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $54.08.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The business had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.
The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.
