Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Shares Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Free Report) traded down 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 and last traded at GBX 0.08. 7,375,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 11,520,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluebird Merchant Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.