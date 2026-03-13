Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FLOW)

Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,199 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,285% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOW opened at $35.06 on Friday. Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.

Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (FLOW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-capitalization US companies that are perceived to have high profitability metrics based on free cash flow yield. FLOW was launched on Jul 10, 2023 and is issued by Global X.

