Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FLOW)

Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:FLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,199 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,285% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.
Shares of FLOW opened at $35.06 on Friday. Global X U.S. Cash Flow Kings 100 ETF has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 million, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49.
