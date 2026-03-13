Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Shares Down 12.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) were down 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 and last traded at GBX 0.02. Approximately 401,729,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 243,389,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02.

Premier African Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as G&B African Resources Limited and changed its name to Premier African Minerals Limited in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.